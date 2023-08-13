Edouard scores as Palace spoil Sheffield's Premier League return

SHEFFIELD, England: A second-half strike from Odsonne Edouard was enough to earn Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday (Aug 12), spoiling the hosts' return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

United started brightly and almost took the lead in the ninth minute through William Osula's long-range effort, but Palace grew into the game and broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when Edouard turned Jordan Ayew's cross into the net.

"(Edouard) should take confidence," Palace manager Roy Hodgson told reporters.

"His performance throughout the game was really good in every respect. He held the ball up well and he was a target for us when we wanted to play the ball forward. He had a very good game."

Palace's Ayew put in a solid performance on the right wing but Jeffrey Schlupp had little impact from the left, playing in place of the departed Wilfried Zaha, who signed for Galatasaray last month.

Ayew and Joachim Andersen both had efforts saved by the Sheffield goalkeeper in the second half as Palace had the better chances, but despite enjoying the bulk of the possession the visitors were unable to extend their lead.

They did hold on to take home the three points, with the win likely to have lifted the atmosphere in Palace's dressing room after they were forced to contend with off-field issues in the build-up to the match.

Following the London club's team announcement on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, out-of-favour goalkeeper Vicente Guaita replied to the post saying: "Where is my name? So how can I play for Palace?"

Guaita has made 149 appearances for Palace in the Premier League but lost his place in the starting line-up to Sam Johnstone this year, with manager Roy Hodgson saying in July that the Spanish keeper was looking to leave the club.

While the result lifted Palace spirits, United look set for a long and punishing campaign.

Relegated after the 2020/21 campaign, United rebounded with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season, but after losing key players in the close season the Blades were bound to struggle, as they did at Bramall Lane on their return.

Having sold midfielder Sander Berge, United struggled to create clear-cut opportunities, and with attacker Iliman Ndiaye also having left the club, the few chances that they did create were spurned.

The only United player to pose a real threat was 20-year-old Osula, who hit the side netting with a 76th-minute effort.

"We gave everything but we were short. Pleased with the effort, with commitment. I don't think on that performance there's anything to scare us," Sheffield manager Paul Heckingbottom said.

"We know we were second-best today, but there were also moments where if we had taken advantage and got the first goal it could have been a different result against a well-established Premier League side."

Palace next host Arsenal at Selhurst Park, while United will travel to Nottingham Forest on Friday.