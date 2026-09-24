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Eel-powered Japan whizz-kid, 11, dominates in historic Asian Games debut
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Eel-powered Japan whizz-kid, 11, dominates in historic Asian Games debut

Eel-powered Japan whizz-kid, 11, dominates in historic Asian Games debut

11-year-old Yuki Kurihara (centre), looks on past other athletes as he waits for a team Japan photo after a send off ceremony for the 2026 Asian Games Japan team at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo on Aug 19, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

24 Sep 2026 06:09PM
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NAGOYA: Japan's 11-year-old eSports whizz-kid Yuki Kurihara crushed the competition on his Asian Games debut on Thursday (Sep 24), beating opponents almost three times his age.

The bespectacled primary school student, who says he eats eel to prepare for contests, is the youngest athlete at the Games.

He is also host country Japan's youngest athlete in Asian Games history.

He competes in Puyo Puyo Champions, a puzzle game where players try to clear their screen of coloured blobs by lining them up and popping them.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Kurihara beat all four opponents he faced to top Group A in Nagoya, rounding off his morning's work with a 3-0 win over 28-year-old Yu Wing Lim of Hong Kong.

Kurihara's performances thrilled Japanese fans following his progress online.

"He's too cute," one wrote on social media.

"He's unstoppable," wrote another.

Kurihara will attempt to win gold on Saturday to make more history.

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

Asian Games 2026 Japan esports
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