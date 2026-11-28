LONDON, Nov 27 : James McNabney scored two tries as Ireland secured fifth place in the inaugural Nations Championship with a clinical 38-14 victory over Australia at Twickenham on Friday.

Australia dominated possession and territory, but stout Irish defence and costly errors restricted them to two tries and left them feeling that, despite the one-sided scoreline, this was a match that got away.

Ireland also crossed for tries through centre Robbie Henshaw, number eight Nick Timoney and winger Rob Baloucoune, but spent much of the contest in their own half.

Australia attacked with ball in hand and had plenty of entries into the Ireland 22, and will be disappointed they could only manage scores via lock Jeremy Williams and scrumhalf Kalani Thomas.