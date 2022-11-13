Logo
Efficient Wales ease to 20-13 victory over Argentina
Sport

Efficient Wales ease to 20-13 victory over Argentina

Efficient Wales ease to 20-13 victory over Argentina
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Argentina - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 12, 2022 Wales' Rhys Priestland kicks a penalty goal REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Efficient Wales ease to 20-13 victory over Argentina
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Argentina - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 12, 2022 Wales fans do the Mexican wave during the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Efficient Wales ease to 20-13 victory over Argentina
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Argentina - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 12, 2022 Players shake hands after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Efficient Wales ease to 20-13 victory over Argentina
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Argentina - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 12, 2022 Wales' George North in action with Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Efficient Wales ease to 20-13 victory over Argentina
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Argentina - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 12, 2022 Argentina's Gonzalo Bertranou in action REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
13 Nov 2022 03:26AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2022 03:26AM)
CARDIFF : Tries from number eight Taulupe Faletau and scrumhalf Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.

Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.

Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.

Source: Reuters

