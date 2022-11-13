Efficient Wales ease to 20-13 victory over Argentina

CARDIFF : Tries from number eight Taulupe Faletau and scrumhalf Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.

Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.

Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.