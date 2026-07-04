Egypt edge Australia on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

SALAH ON FRINGES

Popovic's side had nearly taken the lead with less than five minutes gone as Cristian Volpato - who switched to Australia from Italy on the eve of the World Cup - rattled the top of the crossbar.

Egypt, who won a World Cup match for the first time in the group phase when they beat New Zealand 3-1, looked nervy at the back.

Slightly against the run of play, Hossam Hassan's men took the lead.

Australia forward Nestory Irankunda failed to pick up Ashour, who headed home at the back post from a cross by Karim Hafez for his second goal of the tournament.

The Socceroos had their first shot on target 10 minutes before the break when full-back Aziz Behich fired tamely at goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir.

The 34-year-old talisman Salah, who came into the match after a hamstring strain, made little impact in an attritional first 45 minutes.

The half ended with Jordan Bos, one of the fastest players at the tournament, in a heap after a flying challenge from Rabia Ramy.

The wing-back had to be helped from the pitch and was replaced at half-time by Kai Trewin in a blow to Australian hopes.

Seconds after the restart, it should have been 2-0 when Egypt's Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush slid the ball off-target from close range.

Egypt's coach had said he was wary of Australia's physical approach, and so it proved as Hany headed under pressure into his own net from an in-swinging free-kick.

It was Hany's second own goal of the tournament.

Former Liverpool superstar Salah remained a peripheral figure but was involved in the build-up as Australian stopper Patrick Beach saved athletically in added time to keep out Ramy and force another 30 minutes.

Egypt finished normal time the stronger and Salah fired well over early in extra time on his weaker right foot, with penalties looking increasingly inevitable.