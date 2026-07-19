Egypt defender Abdelmaguid joins Ludogorets

July 18 : Egypt defender Hossam Abdelmaguid has joined Ludogorets from Zamalek, the 14-time Bulgarian league champions announced on Saturday.

Abdelmaguid, 25, played in this year's World Cup in North America and scored the winning penalty against Australia in the last 32, as Egypt won a knockout-stage match for the first time, before losing 3-2 to defending champions Argentina.

Abdelmaguid, who has made 15 international appearances, won the Egyptian league three times with Zamalek and played a key role in helping the club win the title last season.