Egypt edge Russia in World Cup warm-up

CAIRO, May 28 : Egypt began their World Cup preparations with a 1-0 home win over Russia on Thursday but talisman Mohamed Salah was rested for the friendly clash in Cairo.

Mostafa Ziko’s 65th-minute header proved the difference for Egypt, who had Omar Marmoush in the starting line-up plus marked the return of Ligue 1 centre back Mohamed Abdelmoneim after long-term injury and made 10 changes during the match.

Salah, who joined up with his teammates on Wednesday after a tearful end to his Liverpool career at the weekend, was always likely to miss the clash.

Egypt have a friendly against Brazil in Cleveland to come on June 6 before they begin their World Cup Group G campaign against Belgium in Seattle on June 15.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)