Egypt FA criticises VAR after dramatic World Cup defeat by Argentina

July 8 : The Egyptian Football Association on Wednesday criticised refereeing decisions in Egypt's dramatic 3-2 World Cup round-of-16 defeat by Argentina, saying it would not remain silent over what it described as the improper use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

Egypt appeared on course for one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when they led defending champions Argentina 2-0 with 11 minutes remaining on Tuesday, only to concede three late goals and crash out.

The EFA said several decisions during the game had directly affected the outcome.

"Several key incidents raised serious concerns and left profound questions about the consistency and fairness of decisions that directly influenced the course of the game," the federation said in a statement posted on social media.

"A number of football experts and specialist analysts, both locally and internationally, have highlighted controversial and influential refereeing incidents during the match.

"This underlines the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity, fairness, and transparency in match officiating, particularly in a competition of the stature and significance of the FIFA World Cup 2026."

Much of the controversy centred on a goal by Egypt's Mostafa Zico in the 62nd minute that would have doubled his side's lead. The goal was disallowed after a VAR review identified a foul by an Egyptian player in the buildup.

Egypt's frustration deepened late in the match when their appeals for a penalty after Hamdy Fathy went down under a challenge were waved away, before Argentina went upfield and scored the winner in the 92nd minute.

Coach Hossam Hassan and captain Mohamed Salah expressed their disappointment after the match, while several former players and television pundits also questioned the officiating.

"Surely, this is not within VAR's [realm] to review this," former England goalkeeper Rob Green said on Fox's broadcast of the match, referring to the foul that led to Zico's goal being quashed.

"It's a full length of the pitch away."

Former England captain Alan Shearer also criticised the decision-making process.

"Either both are fouls or neither is. But they told us they won't re-referee," the Premier League's all-time leading scorer wrote on social media.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright pointed to another incident involving Salah.

"If you're going to pull it back for Argentina on the edge of the box to disallow a goal, you have to pull it back for this one with Mo Salah. He's been caught. Whatever we say, it might be minimal, he's been caught and then they go up the other end," Wright said on ITV.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also questioned the consistency of VAR's application.

"If that was in the Premier League, LaLiga or Serie A, it would have been a goal even after VAR review," he said.

According to media reports, EFA President Hany Abo Rida has submitted an official complaint against French referee Francois Letexier and his assistants. FIFA has yet to respond to a Reuters request for comment.