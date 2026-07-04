Egypt hold nerve to sink Australia on penalties and reach World Cup round of 16

ARLINGTON, Texas: Egypt held their nerve to move into the World Cup last 16 with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Australia on Friday (Jul 3) following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Dallas Stadium.

Hossam Abdelmaguid rolled in the winning spot-kick after Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed from 12 yards for the Australians as Egypt recorded their first win in a World Cup knockout match.

Emam Ashour had given Egypt the lead with a 13th-minute header before an own goal by Mohamed Hany 10 minutes into the second half levelled the scores.

Mohamed Salah was an unexpected inclusion in Egypt's starting line-up, the forward recovering sufficiently from a hamstring strain to take up his customary position on the right of the attack.

Cristian Volpato gave the African side an early scare with a dipping strike from distance that clipped the top of Mostafa Shoubir's crossbar but Hossam Hassan's side were soon in front.

Jackson Irvine needlessly gave away a free kick to the left of the penalty area when he upended Mostafa Zico and, with the defence only half-clearing Ashour's initial centre, the winger popped up to head Karim Hafez's cross beyond Patrick Beach.