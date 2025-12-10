Egypt protests Pride plans for World Cup game against Iran

Dec 9 : Egypt’s Football Association said on Tuesday it had sent a letter to FIFA urging the governing body to prevent any LGBTQ+ Pride-related activities during the national team’s World Cup match against Iran in Seattle next June.

The EFA argues in the letter that such events would clash with the cultural and religious values of the nations participating in the match.

The fixture on June 26 has been designated by local organisers as a "Pride Match" to coincide with Seattle’s Pride weekend.

The two nations involved in the match - Egypt and Iran - impose severe penalties on LGBTQ+ people.

Reports said the plans, which include LGBTQ+ celebrations and artwork displays around the stadium and across Seattle, were drawn up before the tournament draw confirmed the Group G fixture.

In its letter to FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom, the EFA said it "categorically rejects any activities promoting LGBTQ during the match," warning that such events could "provoke cultural and religious sensitivities among fans."

"These activities directly conflict with the cultural, religious and social values of the region, particularly in Arab and Islamic societies," the EFA wrote.

"While FIFA is committed to ensuring a respectful environment that welcomes all fans, it is essential to avoid activities that could spark tension or misunderstanding between supporters from Egypt and Iran."

"We call on FIFA to guarantee that the match takes place in an atmosphere focused solely on sport and free from displays that contradict the beliefs of the participating nations."

The EFA said its position was based on FIFA’s statutes, "specifically Article 4, which emphasizes neutrality in political and social matters during FIFA competitions," and on disciplinary regulations that require tournaments to remain free of "manifestations that could cause tension or conflict among fans."

In Iran, same-sex relations can carry the death penalty, while in Egypt morality laws are often used to prosecute LGBTQ+ people.

The event is organised by the local committee and is not affiliated with FIFA. FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by email.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA threatened yellow cards for players wearing the "OneLove" armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights, prompting teams including England and Wales to abandon plans to use it.

(Reporting Ashraf Hamed AttaEditing by Toby Davis)