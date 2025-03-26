Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Egypt win to extend lead in World Cup qualifying group
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Egypt win to extend lead in World Cup qualifying group

Egypt win to extend lead in World Cup qualifying group
Soccer Football - African Qualifiers - Egypt v Sierra Leone - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - March 25, 2025 Egypt's Zizo in action with Sierra Leone's Juma Bah REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Egypt win to extend lead in World Cup qualifying group
Soccer Football - African Qualifiers - Egypt v Sierra Leone - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - March 25, 2025 Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates their first goal with Mohamed Abdelmonem REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
26 Mar 2025 05:07AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2025 06:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cairo : Egypt's Zizo scored in first-half stoppage time as they beat Sierra Leone 1-0 on Tuesday to extend their lead at the top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Zizo scored from close range as Hossam Hassan's unbeaten side moved to 16 points with their fifth win in six games in Group A, five ahead of Burkina Faso in second. Sierra Leone are third with eight points.

The home side dominated, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah missing an early chance, while Omar Marmoush could have given Egypt the lead, but his effort from the edge of the box went wide.

Egypt's Marwan Ateya hit the post early in the second half, while Manchester City's Marmoush opted to pass the ball instead of shooting from inside the box.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement