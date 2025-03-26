Egypt win to extend lead in World Cup qualifying group

Cairo : Egypt's Zizo scored in first-half stoppage time as they beat Sierra Leone 1-0 on Tuesday to extend their lead at the top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Zizo scored from close range as Hossam Hassan's unbeaten side moved to 16 points with their fifth win in six games in Group A, five ahead of Burkina Faso in second. Sierra Leone are third with eight points.

The home side dominated, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah missing an early chance, while Omar Marmoush could have given Egypt the lead, but his effort from the edge of the box went wide.

Egypt's Marwan Ateya hit the post early in the second half, while Manchester City's Marmoush opted to pass the ball instead of shooting from inside the box.