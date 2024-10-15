Logo
Sport

Eidevall resigns as Arsenal head coach
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 12, 2024 Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall talks to his players Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

15 Oct 2024 05:54PM
Arsenal women's head coach Jonas Eidevall resigned on Tuesday after three years at the club, following back-to-back defeats by Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Assistant coach Renee Sledgers will take charge of the team on an interim basis, the Women's Super League club said in a statement.

Sixth-placed Arsenal have won only one of four league matches this season and lost 5-2 at Bayern in the Champions League last week before a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

"We thank Jonas for his commitment to the club and achievements here since joining us," Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar said in a statement.

Swede Eidevall, 41, won two Women's League Cup titles with Arsenal.

"Jonas has brought us back-to-back trophies... together with many memorable moments on the pitch," director of women's football Clare Wheatley said.

Source: Reuters

