MUNICH, Germany : The city of Paris will show its support for Paris St Germain during their date with destiny in Saturday's Champions League final by lighting up the city's iconic landmark, the Eiffel Tower, which is also set to sparkle should the team score.

The Eiffel Tower will turn to red and blue one hour before kickoff, and the fans in the capital will hope to see it sparkle as often as possible.

"Saturday, everyone behind PSG. After the title in the France championship and the Coupe de France, all of Paris is with the players to win the Champions League," city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a statement.

"Paris has a date with the history of football. You make us dream! We are counting on you to make Paris shine."

While the final takes place in Munich, a large security operation will be in force in the French capital, with 5,400 police officers deployed in the city in an effort to avoid disturbances.

PSG are aiming to win their first Champions League trophy, having reached the final in 2020 only to lose to Bayern Munich. They would become the second French club to win the competition, after Olympique de Marseille's success in 1993.

Marseille triumphed in the first year the competition was rebranded from the European Cup to the Champions League, and their win came in Munich, and against another side from Milan, Inter's neighbours AC Milan.