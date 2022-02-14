Eileen Gu's China choice pays off ... for now

BEIJING: When Eileen Gu won Olympic gold in the Big Air, sales of her red Anta ski suit, complete with slipdrag reduction technology, surged 20-fold on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com.

Luckin Coffee sold out of Gu-endorsed drinks, with a spike in cup-holders bearing her image, and the Chinese chain immediately said that it would launch more Gu-linked products throughout the year.

As the San Francisco-born skier prepared for Tuesday's (Feb 15) slopestyle final and her bid for a second of what could be three golds in Beijing, her closely scrutinised decision to compete for China appears to be paying off, commercially at least.

Already Team China's most popular athlete, the fashion model and incoming Stanford student is sponsored by two dozen brands, from French luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton to mass market Chinese sportswear maker Anta.

Her global endorsements include Estee Lauder, Victoria's Secret, Tiffany & Co and Oakley, which have all targeted the China market in recent years.

Her rousing gold medal performance and soaring popularity in China could propel her into the ranks of the world's top-earning athletes if she can continue to avoid major controversy.

Michael Payne, former marketing chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), cited China's aim to get 300 million people involved in winter sports when he described the opportunity for Gu as unprecedented.

"If you look at the most successful athletes like Michael Phelps, I think we were talking about earning up to US$100 million ... there's no question that if she continues to bring in the golds, she will be in the same league."

Winter Olympians, competing in niche sports, typically lag behind their Summer counterparts in earning power. Exceptions include snowboarder Shaun White, who made US$8 million in 2009 in his heyday and US$1.5 million in the 12 months leading up to the Beijing Games, according to Forbes.