Sport

Eintracht Frankfurt sign Belgium striker Batshuayi from Galatasaray
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Galatasaray v IF Elfsborg - RAMS Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 23, 2024 Galatasaray's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

04 Feb 2025 05:56AM
Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi from Galatasaray for a transfer fee of up to 3.5 million euros ($3.62 million), the Turkish Super Lig club said on Monday.

The Bundesliga club will pay Galatasaray three million euros plus a conditional bonus of 500,000 euros, Galatasaray added.

"Michy Batshuayi doesn't only have a great goalscoring record, he has plenty of experience because he's played in almost all of Europe's top leagues, including the Bundesliga," said Eintracht board member for sport Markus Krosche.

"Michy has the necessary robustness and is battle-hardened."

Capped 56 times for Belgium, Batshuayi has had spells on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Crystal Palace, Valencia and Besiktas while at Chelsea and joined Galatasaray last year.

The 31-year-old scored five goals in 18 league appearances for the Turkish club this season.

His arrival follows top scorer Omar Marmoush's transfer from Eintracht to Manchester City last month.

($1 = 0.9666 euros)

Source: Reuters

