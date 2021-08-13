Eintracht's Rode ruled out of Bundesliga opener at Dortmund

BERLIN : Eintracht Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode has been ruled out of their Bundesliga opener at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with a knee injury, coach Oliver Glasner said on Friday.

Eintracht are desperate for a good start to their league campaign after suffering a shock German Cup first-round exit to third division club Waldhof Mannheim last week. Glasner kicks off his first season at Eintracht after joining from VfL Wolfsburg.

"His knee has had a reaction so he will not be able to play tomorrow," Glasner said, adding that it was likely the result of high intensity training rather than a more serious injury.

Eintracht narrowly missed out on Champions League football after an inconsistent finish that left them in fifth place in the Bundesliga last season, under then coach Adi Huetter.

"What is important is for us to show physical presence in the duels in Dortmund," Glasner said.

"We need to control the rhythm and use the spaces that open up to us. It will be a completely different game from the one in Mannheim."

Champions Bayern Munich officially open the Bundesliga season on Friday with their game at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

