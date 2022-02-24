Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Elanga earns Man United late draw at Atletico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Elanga earns Man United late draw at Atletico

Elanga earns Man United late draw at Atletico
Manchester United's Anthony Elanga celebrates scoring their first goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina)
Elanga earns Man United late draw at Atletico
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix in action with Manchester United's Luke Shaw. (Photo: REUTERS/Javier Barbancho)
24 Feb 2022 06:06AM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 06:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: A late goal from substitute Anthony Elanga rescued a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Atletico Madrid in their Champions League last-16 first-leg clash on Wednesday.

United, looking disjointed and lacking spark, were cornered from the start by a relentless Atleti, who opened the scoring after seven minutes with a brilliant header by Joao Felix from Renan Lodi's cross.

Atletico had many opportunities to extend their lead and hit the post twice but were punished by a defensive mistake which gifted the ball to Bruno Fernandes 10 minutes from time.

The Portuguese playmaker found Elanga behind the defensive line and the 19-year-old striker scored with a precise cross shot, one of only two United efforts on target in the whole game.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us