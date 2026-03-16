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Electric James steers Chelsea to Women's League Cup final win over Manchester United
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Electric James steers Chelsea to Women's League Cup final win over Manchester United

Electric James steers Chelsea to Women's League Cup final win over Manchester United
Soccer Football - Women's League Cup - Final - Chelsea v Manchester United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - March 15, 2026 Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert holds the trophy with teammates after winning the Women's League Cup final Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Electric James steers Chelsea to Women's League Cup final win over Manchester United
Soccer Football - Women's League Cup - Final - Chelsea v Manchester United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - March 15, 2026 Chelsea's Lauren James celebrates scoring their first goal with Sjoeke Nusken, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Alyssa Thompson Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Electric James steers Chelsea to Women's League Cup final win over Manchester United
Soccer Football - Women's League Cup - Final - Chelsea v Manchester United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - March 15, 2026 Manchester United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce in action with Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan and Manchester United's Maya Le Tissier Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Electric James steers Chelsea to Women's League Cup final win over Manchester United
Soccer Football - Women's League Cup - Final - Chelsea v Manchester United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - March 15, 2026 Manchester United's Lisa Naalsund talks with teammates during the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Electric James steers Chelsea to Women's League Cup final win over Manchester United
Soccer Football - Women's League Cup - Final - Chelsea v Manchester United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - March 15, 2026 Manchester United's Ellen Wangerheim in action with Chelsea's Veerle Buurman and Lucy Bronze Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
16 Mar 2026 12:38AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2026 12:50AM)
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BRISTOL, England, March 15 : Chelsea forward Lauren James capped off a superb individual display with the opening goal as her side beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Women's League Cup Final on Sunday, with her England team-mate Aggie Beever-Jones grabbing the second goal. 

James, who joined Chelsea from United in July 2021, was brilliant throughout, and she showed her usual combination of poise and predatory instincts to net the opener in the 19th minute. 

The 24-year-old pounced on a terrible error by United's Dominique Janssen, snapping up the Dutch defender's under-hit back-pass from a throw-in before driving into the box and rifling past Phallon Tullis-Joyce. 

James lit up the game in the first half, her willingness to pass, shoot and dribble with either foot causing no end of problems for the United defence. 

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That said, United had plenty of chances of their own in the opening 45 minutes but their finishing lacked the precision needed to beat Hannah Hampton and their second-half attempt at a comeback lacked energy as they struggled to exert pressure on the Chelsea goal. 

Beever-Jones put the game beyond doubt in the 77th minute, toe-poking the ball home after good work by Swedish winger Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd to set her up, and Chelsea held on comfortably to win the trophy for the fourth time in their history. 

Source: Reuters
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