Sport

Elias replaces Sundhage as Brazil women's coach
FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Women's Brasileiro Championship - Final - Second leg - Corinthians v Internacional - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 24, 2022 Corinthians coach Arthur Jose Ribas Elias REUTERS/Carla Carniel/File Photo

02 Sep 2023 05:45PM
Arthur Elias has been appointed as the new coach of the Brazil women's soccer team, the country's FA (CBF) said, after Pia Sundhage stepped down from her role following an early exit at the World Cup.

Elias, 42, joins from Brazilian women's club Corinthians.

"I'm sure we can change the reality of women's football in Brazil in a short space of time," Elias said in a statement on Friday.

"My mission is to bring results in the short term, at the (2024) Olympic Games. The Brazilian team needs to become world leaders again, that's our goal," he added.

The South Americans suffered their earliest World Cup exit since 1995 in Australia and New Zealand, where they failed to get past the group stage.

The 63-year-old Swede Sundhage had one year left on her contract and was due to coach the team at the Paris Olympics.

Source: Reuters

