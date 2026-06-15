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Elite Swedish strike force delivers Tunisian defence a reality check
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Elite Swedish strike force delivers Tunisian defence a reality check

Elite Swedish strike force delivers Tunisian defence a reality check
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Sweden v Tunisia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 14, 2026 Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres in action with Tunisia's Mouhib Chamakh REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Elite Swedish strike force delivers Tunisian defence a reality check
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Sweden v Tunisia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 14, 2026 Sweden's Alexander Isak scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Elite Swedish strike force delivers Tunisian defence a reality check
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Sweden v Tunisia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 14, 2026 Sweden's Alexander Isak in action with Tunisia's Mouhib Chamakh REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Elite Swedish strike force delivers Tunisian defence a reality check
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Sweden v Tunisia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 14, 2026 Tunisia players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Henry Romero
Elite Swedish strike force delivers Tunisian defence a reality check
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Sweden v Tunisia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 14, 2026 Tunisia's Hannibal Mejbri looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
15 Jun 2026 01:05PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2026 01:59PM)
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June 14 : Tunisia's defence was impregnable during their qualifying campaign but it was given a harsh reality check in their World Cup opener on Sunday as the ruthless Swedish strike partnership of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres proved too hot to handle.

The Scandinavians cruised to a 5-1 victory that exposed the fragility of a defence that had not conceded a single goal in qualifying.

The warning signs had been flashing, however, with a 5-0 friendly defeat by Belgium just days before the tournament.

Sweden piled on more misery in Monterrey, with Isak and Gyokeres tormenting Tunisia's back line with clever movement and runs into the channels that pulled their opponents out of shape.

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Yasin Ayari provided the creativity in midfield for the Swedes and he opened the scoring after seven minutes with a thunderous strike before adding another late on to complete the rout.

Ayari, whose father is Tunisian, chose not to celebrate his opener, briefly raising his hands in acknowledgement rather than joining the jubilant scenes around him.

Tunisia tried to build attacks through Hannibal Mejbri but were smothered by Sweden's packed midfield, which outnumbered their opponents in central areas and denied Mejbri the space he usually thrives in.

He still managed to provide the assist for Omar Rekik's first-half goal, but otherwise struggled to impose himself on the contest.

Forward Elias Saad was guilty of holding on to the ball too long on several occasions, slowing down a number of potentially dangerous attacks.

When Tunisia pushed forward in search of a way back into the game after the break, Sweden punished them ruthlessly.

Gyokeres and Isak led rapid counter attacks into the spaces left behind, and the floodgates eventually opened.

By the time Ayari crashed home another long-range effort in stoppage time, Sweden had underlined their attacking credentials while Tunisia were left searching for answers after conceding 10 goals across their last two matches.

 

 

Source: Reuters

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