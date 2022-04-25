Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Elneny keen to extend stay at Arsenal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Elneny keen to extend stay at Arsenal

Elneny keen to extend stay at Arsenal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 20, 2022 Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David Klein

25 Apr 2022 02:31PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 02:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny said he would like to extend his contract with the London club despite the Egypt international featuring in only 12 games this season.

Elneny, who started in Arsenal's last two Premier League matches, where they defeated Manchester United and Chelsea, joined from FC Basel in 2016 and will see out his contract in June.

"If Arsenal say, 'We want you' I don't think about leaving," Elneny told British media. "It's my family for six years. I love this club.

"I always love a challenge and give 100 per cent all the time. I don't decide who plays but I keep going in training to show how good I am and to make him (manager Mikel Arteta) play me.

"If I don't play, I keep going until I get my chance."

Arsenal are fourth in the league with five matches left. They play at West Ham United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us