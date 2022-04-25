Elneny keen to extend stay at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny said he would like to extend his contract with the London club despite the Egypt international featuring in only 12 games this season.

Elneny, who started in Arsenal's last two Premier League matches, where they defeated Manchester United and Chelsea, joined from FC Basel in 2016 and will see out his contract in June.

"If Arsenal say, 'We want you' I don't think about leaving," Elneny told British media. "It's my family for six years. I love this club.

"I always love a challenge and give 100 per cent all the time. I don't decide who plays but I keep going in training to show how good I am and to make him (manager Mikel Arteta) play me.

"If I don't play, I keep going until I get my chance."

Arsenal are fourth in the league with five matches left. They play at West Ham United on Sunday.