Embarrassed Rodgers says Leicester lacked hunger in Forest drubbing

NOTTINGHAM, England : Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he was "embarrassed" after his FA Cup holders capitulated to a 4-1 fourth round defeat against Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

Around 4,000 Leicester fans made the 30-mile trip for the first clash between the two sides for eight years but watched a dreadful display punished by second-tier Forest.

Leicester's defence fell apart as they conceded three goals in a 10-minute spell in the first half and although Kelechi Iheanacho pulled a goal back, Forest scored a fourth after the break and could have won by more.

It was all a stark contrast to May when Leicester beat Chelsea at Wembley to win the FA Cup for the first time and Rodgers did not hold back in criticising his players.

"It was an awful performance and first of all I have to apologise to the fans, we needed physicality and authority and lacked it," Rodgers said. "There was a lack of hunger and you get destabilised when you make errors.

"That's the first time since I've been here that I was embarrassed. We brought the FA Cup into the team room (before the game) so they could see what we went through last year and provide that motivation.

"We still have a big part of the season to go and hopefully the players can go away and reflect on that. I can't mask it, it's a huge blow. The basics and fundamentals were not there."

It has been a frustrating season for Leicester whose Premier League form has been inconsistent, leaving them in 10th place.

Rodgers takes Leicester to his former club Liverpool in midweek followed by a home clash with West Ham United.

More home truths will be spelled out in the next few days with Rodgers challenging some of his players to show that they deserve to be wearing the shirt.

"A lot of players have to improve and prove they are worthy of being here," he said. "Some players may have achieved everything they can here. It's something we have to look at between now and the end of the season.

"They have to look at themselves in the mirror and prove they are good enough to be here. I watch training every day and for some it's everything they could dream of, they've won the FA Cup - that might be it, but it's not for me.

"Too many players think they are top players but they are a long way off. We conceded poor goals. It was not a good day."

