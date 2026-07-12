Embolo red card turns Swiss dream into heartbreak against Argentina

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 12 : Breel Embolo's World Cup had begun in uncertainty, delayed by a visa saga that forced him to miss Switzerland's flight to California and arrive after his teammates had already settled into their tournament base.

It ended on Saturday with a moment that swung a quarter-final and, perhaps, a piece of Swiss soccer history.

The forward became the first player in 20 years to be sent off at a World Cup for a second yellow card for simulation, his dismissal in the 72nd minute of a gripping contest against Argentina proving a turning point.

The European side ended up defeated 3-1 in extra time, ending their dream of a first semi-final appearance.

Moments before Embolo's red card, Switzerland looked the more likely side to seize the initiative. Murat Yakin's team had recovered from an early setback to level it 1-1 through Dan Ndoye, and were carrying momentum into the final stages.

Then came the moment which changed everything.

Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes for bringing down Embolo, but after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review for mistaken identity, concluded the Swiss player had instead dived.

The yellow card shown to Paredes was rescinded and transferred to Embolo under FIFA's mistaken identity protocol, which allows VAR to correct clear errors when the wrong player has been cautioned or sent off.

Since Embolo had already been booked in the 44th minute for fouling Paredes, the revised decision produced a second yellow card and an immediate dismissal.

The ruling left Embolo in tears, Yakin bewildered, and their side with 10 men. Yakin said he had been readying an attacking substitution as Switzerland gained momentum.

"We were punished because of a rule that, in my opinion, is completely unacceptable. I don't understand it, it's very painful ... This rule destroyed our game today," the Switzerland manager said. "Unfortunately we have to accept it."

As Switzerland retreated, Argentina advanced, and the extra spaces eventually told. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez struck deep in extra time to send the South Americans into the semi-finals.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said his side got lucky.

"The truth is that luck was on our side today, because they had a player sent off and that's when our team started attacking. We have to be realistic," he said.

For Embolo, the ending was particularly cruel. The 29-year-old had already endured an unusually turbulent build-up to the tournament after a delay with his U.S. travel authorisation.

U.S. authorities requested additional checks related to a legal case stemming from a 2018 altercation in Basel, forcing him to miss Switzerland's departure before eventually receiving clearance to join the squad.

"I don't blame him at all. He is a true team player. He is shattered," Yakin said of Embolo, who had scored against Qatar in the group stage and Algeria in the round of 32.

He was only the fourth player on record to receive a second yellow card for simulation at a World Cup, and the first since Ghana's Asamoah Gyan against Brazil in 2006.

A similar application of FIFA's mistaken identity rule occurred earlier in the group stage, when Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was booked for diving after a VAR intervention in their 4-1 defeat by the United States.

Former Manchester City striker Bradley Wright-Phillips was unsympathetic.

"I feel for Embolo's teammates, I don't feel for him," he said on broadcaster ITV. "He has cost his team maybe getting through to the semi-finals."