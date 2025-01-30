Emery resigned to Duran exit, but urges Villa to keep hold of Watkins

BIRMINGHAM, England : Despite Aston Villa sealing a Champions League last-16 spot on Wednesday, coach Unai Emery faced questions on the futures of Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins, with the Spaniard adamant he wants to keep one forward, while appearing resigned to losing another.

Ahead of kick off, several British media outlets reported Premier League title chasers Arsenal had bid for Villa marksman Watkins, while further stories emerged during Wednesday's match stating that Duran is closing in on a January move to Saudi Arabia.

Watkins went on to score a decisive third goal before missing a penalty against Celtic as Villa sealed a top-eight finish in the Champions League first round, but the result was not top of reporters' agenda post match.

"I don't want (to sell Watkins)," Emery told reporters. "It is good news to have offers from other clubs. We want to keep our sporting objective through the players we have in the squad.

"Every player can be in the market if it is good for the player and the club. To get this deal we are going to be demanding. Watkins is our striker.

"If he (Duran) leaves it's good news for us because they're paying good money and we developed him in two years. A fantastic young player, I was always trying to help him with my advice. But the player has the objective and ambition and if he leaves it is because he prefers to go another way in his career."

Emery expressed his frustration at the timing of these stories on Villa's big night, sealing an impressive end to the league phase of their first campaign back in Europe's premier club competition since 1982-83.

Morgan Rogers' hat-trick sealed a 4-2 success for Villa, who now skip the playoff round and head straight for the last 16.

"We have a lot of speculation around the players in the squad but they're showing us they are mature and responsible with these performances," Emery added.

"We are very proud of our work this year. The Premier League is very difficult to get into the Champions League because there are a lot of strong teams who are contenders.

"But it's very important how we got here, from where we started."