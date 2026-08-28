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Emery reveals Watkins apology as striker seals Villa departure
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Emery reveals Watkins apology as striker seals Villa departure

Emery reveals Watkins apology as striker seals Villa departure

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Bronze Final - France v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 18, 2026 England's Ollie Watkins arrives at the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Sam Navarro

28 Aug 2026 11:47PM
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Aug 28 : Aston Villa boss Unai Emery confirmed Ollie Watkins' impending departure and revealed the striker had apologised for making himself unavailable for the club's Premier League opener, saying he became emotional as he said goodbye to Villa's record scorer in the competition.

The England forward is set to complete a £50-million ($67 million) transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal according to British media reports, with Villa poised to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as his replacement.

Watkins was absent from Villa's 4-0 opening-day Premier League thrashing by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Watkins leaves as Villa's record Premier League scorer with 91 goals and 108 in all competitions since arriving from Brentford for £28 million in 2020.

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Speaking on Friday, Emery said Watkins had acknowledged his mistake after making himself unavailable for the Brighton game.

"He told us after the Brighton match he was sorry and that he had made a mistake. He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well," said Emery.

"His commitment and his behaviour was fantastic. He's a fantastic guy - a fantastic guy even more than a player. I told him 'bye' with a huge hug and with small tears.

"But now it's a new chapter here with Nicolas Jackson."

Watkins is the latest key player to leave Villa, who next host holders Arsenal on Monday, in a close-season exodus from the club, with goalkeeper Emi Martinez also set to join Chelsea, according to media reports.

But Emery defended the club's transfer strategy and said difficult decisions were necessary.

"We took decisions because it's good for the club," Emery said.

"Of course, we don't want to be a club that sells players, but the responsibility is there. It's crazy (money for someone) 30 years old and £50 million for Ezri Konsa (who is 28).

"How we developed in the last year with some players and how we can sell some players now is completely the right decision. We have to rebuild the team as fast as possible. (Fans) have to accept our way and why we are taking some decisions."

Villa continued that rebuild by signing former Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer after the Germany international left the Bundesliga champions at the end of last season.

The 31-year-old won seven Bundesliga titles and the Champions League during his time at Bayern.

"He is a winner," Emery said. "He is a very competitive player - a good player to add into our squad."

Source: Reuters
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