Businessman who organised flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted

LONDON: The businessman who organised the 2019 flight that killed Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala was on Thursday (Oct 28) found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

David Henderson, 67, was convicted by a majority verdict of 10 to two over the death of the 28-year-old forward by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court.

The plane carrying Sala crashed into the English Channel on Jan 21, 2019, killing him and pilot David Ibbotson, 59.

Sala had signed for Cardiff City, who were then in the Premier League, for a club-record £15 million (US$20 million) from French side Nantes.

It took the jury seven-and-a-half hours to convict Henderson, the aircraft operator, whom the trial heard had arranged the flight with football agent William "Willie" McKay.

He had asked Ibbotson to fly the plane as he was away on holiday with his wife in Paris.

Ibbotson, who regularly flew for Henderson, did not hold a commercial pilot's licence, a qualification to fly at night, and his rating to fly the single-engine Piper Malibu had expired.

The jury heard how just moments after finding out that the plane had gone down, Henderson texted a number of people telling them to stay silent, warning it would "open a can of worms".

The former Royal Air Force officer admitted in court that he had feared an investigation into his business dealings.