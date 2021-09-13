Tennis: US Open winner Raducanu sends message in Mandarin to Chinese fans

NEW YORK: British qualifier Emma Raducanu, who beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to win the US Open women's title on Saturday (Sep 11), now has a growing fanbase all around the world that includes people in China.



Born in Canada to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, Raducanu said she was inspired by China's two-time major winner Li Na while growing up and the 18-year-old is fluent in Mandarin.



The 150th-ranked Raducanu is the first qualifier to win one of the four majors and the 18-year-old also became the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam title.



After winning the title, Raducanu delivered a message in Mandarin to her Chinese fans.



"Hi, everyone. I'd like to say thank you to you all. I hope you enjoy watching my tennis. I'm so happy to win. Love you all," she said before waving to the camera.



The British player could potentially tap into the massive market in China the same way Osaka did in her native Japan.

Her recent comments about looking up to China's two-time major winner Li Na while growing up and her message in Mandarin after Saturday's win would surely endear her more to fans in the Asian country.

