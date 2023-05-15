Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Emotional Day snaps five-year winless streak on Mother's Day at Byron Nelson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Emotional Day snaps five-year winless streak on Mother's Day at Byron Nelson

Emotional Day snaps five-year winless streak on Mother's Day at Byron Nelson
May 14, 2023; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jason Day poses with the winner's trophy during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Emotional Day snaps five-year winless streak on Mother's Day at Byron Nelson
May 14, 2023; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jason Day leaves the 18th green with the clubhouse lead at 23-under during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Emotional Day snaps five-year winless streak on Mother's Day at Byron Nelson
May 14, 2023; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jason Day plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Emotional Day snaps five-year winless streak on Mother's Day at Byron Nelson
May 14, 2023; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jason Day waits to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Emotional Day snaps five-year winless streak on Mother's Day at Byron Nelson
May 14, 2023; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jason Day reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
15 May 2023 12:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former world number one Jason Day said he had considered giving up on golf a couple of years ago after he ended his five-year title drought with a one-stroke victory at the Byron Nelson in Texas on Sunday.

It was the Australian's first win on the PGA Tour since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship and his 13th in all since he won his maiden title, also at the Byron Nelson, in 2010.

Since his last title win, Day has endured illness and injury as well as the pain of watching his mother's five-year battle with cancer, which ended when she died last year.

"It was very emotional to go through and to experience what she was going through, then I had injuries on top of all of that going on in my life," he added.

"To be honest, I was very close to calling it quits. I never told my wife that, but I was okay with it, just because it was a very stressful part of my life."

The 35-year-old was briefly reduced to tears after sealing victory on what was Mother's Day in the United States and celebrating with his wife Ellie, who is expecting the couple's fifth child.

"Ellie, she never gave up on me trying to get back to the winner's circle again. She just always was pushing me to try and get better," Day said.

"It feels strange to be sitting here. I don't know how else to explain it. To go through what I went through and then to be able to be a winner again and be in the winner's circle is very pleasing."

Day hit the top of the leaderboard when he chipped in for a birdie at the 12th hole of the TPC Craig Ranch course and sealed the win when he picked up a ninth shot with a tap-in at the final hole.

"I came into the week after missing last week's cut, and I was kind of fed up with having to go over like a lot of technical thoughts with my swing," he told reporters.

"So I just decided I'm just going to go out and just try and play some golf ... For some reason, I just thought that I was going to win the tournament."

The timing of the win could not be better with the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in New York coming up later this week.

Day won his only major title at the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in 2015.

"After this week, I know that I can win," he said. "There's a few subtle things that I have to change technically to feel like I can actually come out and dominate and play very consistent golf."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.