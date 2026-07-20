Emotional Scaloni says Argentina gave utmost, needs to think about what comes next

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 19 : Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said his team gave their utmost and he would need to think about what comes next for him in emotional remarks after his team lost 1-0 to Spain in Sunday's World Cup final.

Spain needed an extra-time ​goal by substitute Ferran Torres ‌to edge past 10-man defending champions Argentina.

"It was a dream place for everyone and we tried up until the very last minute to give our utmost and I believe it is only fair to take this time to myself to think this through," Scaloni told reporters.

"I will talk to the president - I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract and I feel the need to think as I don't know if something as big can be done and maybe we need to speak this through."

"I have never in my life - please bear with me - I would have never imagined, including my staff, that we would be in this place," Scaloni said, tearing up and wiping his eyes.

DULL GAME

The flagship match of the tournament was one of its least exciting with the teams playing each other to a stalemate until Torres made the breakthrough to avoid penalties.

But it came after a hard-fought campaign by Argentina, who had nail-biting matches against England, Egypt and Cape Verde in their run to the final.

It was also a disappointing, possibly final, chapter for Lionel Messi, one of the greatest ever footballers, who will leave this tournament empty-handed.

"It was crystal clear to me that he's going to play up until he decides (not to) do so and his team will support him... I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he's achieved because he's the best football player ever," Scaloni said.

Messi was also moved to tears on the pitch after the match, facing the Argentine goal where the team's fanatical supporters serenaded him and the other Argentina players.

"The fans, I'm sure, are struggling like us but these are moments to bounce back stronger," said Scaloni. "It's hard for people to enjoy being runners-up as much as being winners.... We have to go on."