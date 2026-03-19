Emotions run high as LIV Golf tees off on the African continent

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 : Bryson DeChambeau and Charles Howell III hold a one-shot lead at eight under-par after the opening round of LIV Golf's debut event in Africa at Steyn City in Johannesburg on Thursday, but for the South Africans in the field it was a moment to savour.

To the delight of the partisan home crowd the South African team, the Southern Guards, lead the team event at 18 under-par on an emotional day on the Highveld.

South Africa has a long and storied golf history and while it has several tournaments on the DP World Tour, lacks a major event to bring some of the sport's best to its shores.

With several Major winners in the LIV Golf field, interest in the inaugural tournament on African soil has been enormous, with around 100,000 tickets expected to be sold over the four days.

"I think that was one of the best experiences I've ever had on a golf course," South African Charl Schwartzel said. "I've played Presidents Cups, I've teed off in front of Presidents in New York, and that first tee gave me goosebumps.

"I almost had tears in my eyes. It was a really proud moment."

Howell III was faultless in his round with eight birdies, while DeChambeau managed nine birdies but also dropped a shot on the par-three eighth.

Home golfer Branden Grace (64) is a shot further back on the par-71 Jack Nicklaus-designed course, tied for third with Sergio Garcia (64).

"It's amazing," Grace said. "This is what we hoped for. I feel South Africa has been hungry for a big golf event like this and this experience."

The team event collates the scores of the four players, with Grace, Schwartzel (66), Dean Burmester (67) and captain Louis Oosthuizen (69) out in front.

Burmester also conceded to shedding a tear on a day he will never forget.

"It's probably the pinnacle of my career, honestly," he said. "This is probably the greatest day I've had on the golf course, the most fun, the most backing I've ever had.

"I've played all over the world and I've never felt this kind of emotion and this electricity."