Nov 27 : Marc Marquez will take his final bow in Valencia after the eight-time MotoGP champion announced on Friday that he would retire following the 2026 season finale, ending one of motorcycle racing's greatest careers.

The Spaniard made the announcement days after wrapping up a record-equalling eighth premier-class title in Portugal, drawing him level with Giacomo Agostini.

"Thank you to everyone who's been part of the journey. I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history," Marquez said in a video recorded in the Valencia garage.

Marquez, who won six MotoGP titles with Honda before making the switch to Ducati, had extended his contract with the Italian outfit until 2028 in June.

The 33-year-old had been expected to lead MotoGP into its new 850cc era, with compatriot Pedro Acosta's arrival at the factory Ducati team seen as a symbolic passing of the torch.

There were tears in the Ducati garage and among the crowd when fans at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo were told the Spaniard would be competing in his final race this weekend. Jorge Martin, his main rival for the 2026 title, appeared stunned.

"It is official. Marc Marquez has decided to retire from MotoGP, and the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo team," Ducati said.

ROOKIE CHAMPION TO 'GOAT' STATUS

Marquez swept into MotoGP in 2013 and won the title at his first attempt, becoming the youngest premier-class world champion at the age of 20.

By 2019, he had amassed six championships with Honda and appeared virtually unbeatable, a blur of orange and red tearing through the field.

Everything changed at the opening race of the 2020 season in Jerez, where he crashed and broke his arm.

The injury began the darkest period of his career. Marquez underwent four operations, abandoned several comeback attempts and suffered blurred vision, all while trying to push an underperforming Honda bike far beyond its limits.

He later spoke of wondering whether continuing was worth the pain as speculation about his retirement intensified.

Instead, Marquez took the decision to leave Honda and make the switch to Gresini Racing, who were using year-old Ducati machinery.

He slowly rediscovered his belief, ending a 1,043-day wait for victory in Aragon before securing the factory Ducati seat that would change everything.

In 2025, after 2,184 days without a championship, Marquez claimed his seventh MotoGP crown in Japan, a feat Acosta likened to basketball great Michael Jordan's return from baseball to lead the Chicago Bulls to another NBA title.

ERASING A 102-POINT DEFICIT

What followed in 2026 was perhaps even more extraordinary as Marquez overturned a 102-point deficit to retain the championship.

After failing to win early in the season and then crashing in France, he underwent surgery on his shoulder and a fractured foot, missing his home Grand Prix while his rivals collected victories and points.

He sat eighth in the standings but won six of the next nine rounds, as Aprilia rivals Martin and Marco Bezzecchi faltered, before sealing the title in Portugal with a round to spare.

If his seventh championship was his most emotional, the eighth cemented his place among the sport's greats and was marked by a celebration rich in symbolism.

Marquez climbed a staircase as the silhouette of a goat, shorthand for "greatest of all time", appeared on a screen behind him before Agostini presented him with a commemorative golden helmet.

RIVALRY WITH ROSSI

Marquez grew up idolising Valentino Rossi, whose charisma and success defined a generation of MotoGP.

Yet their relationship soured dramatically as Marquez emerged as Rossi's biggest challenger, culminating in the notorious 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

Marquez maintained that Rossi had deliberately kicked him, while Rossi argued he had merely tried to force his rival wide, with the fallout splitting the MotoGP fanbase into rival camps that remain fiercely divided to this day.

Marquez first matched Rossi's seven premier-class world titles and then surpassed him, adding weight to his claim in the enduring debate over the sport's greatest rider.

"I do not agree that I'm the greatest rider. I don't like it. I'm one of the greatest, yes, because the numbers are there," Marquez said.