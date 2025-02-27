Endrick earns depleted Real narrow Cup win at Sociedad

Teenage striker Endrick scored the only goal as a second-string Real Madrid side did enough to grab a nervy 1-0 at Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.

Real Madrid started brightly despite manager Carlo Ancelotti resting several key players and it took them 19 minutes to break the deadlock, with 18-year-old Brazilian Endrick providing a tidy finish from a counter-attack.

Real dominated the game but were repeatedly denied by a Real Sociedad side who also created chances, and the Spanish champions will start the home second leg with a goal advantage.