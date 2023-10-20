'Enforcer' Etzebeth pivotal to Springbok World Cup hopes

PARIS : Eben Etzebeth’s influence on and off the field for South Africa is likely to be a key factor in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against England as it proved last weekend when the Springboks eliminated the host nation in the last eight.

The imposing lock, whose gladiatorial style has made him first choice in the Springbok second row for more than a decade, turned in a match-winning performance in the 29-28 victory over France and is his team’s mainstay, according to captain Siya Kolisi.

"He is the enforcer, the guy who makes sure the discipline is good amongst the team and he is always there for anyone who needs help," Kolisi said.

"He will fight through anything to put on that green and gold jersey. He is the most experienced guy in the team. He will fight through injury and he inspires all of us.”

Etzebeth, who has 117 caps and skippered the Boks in Kolisi’s injury-enforced absence earlier this year, overcame an early tournament shoulder scare to turn in an inspired performance in last Saturday’s narrow quarter-final win over France, even though he was sin-binned near half-time.

“He was special last week, He always gives 100 per cent for the team, at training, how he sees the game, his influence among the group,” Kolisi continued.

“When he got that yellow card, I know him, he would want to pay back to the team. He was huge last week. A lot of players did well but he was really amazing.”

But if Kolisi sees Etzebeth as the Bok enforcer, the 31-year-old insists he is more about the team game.

“From a physical aspect for the forward pack of the Springboks, one guy can’t really enforce anything without the other,” said Etzebeth in response.

“As a Springboks pack we try and do that every game. We just work together I would say.”

For the semi-final at the Stade de France, Etzebeth is clear on the task at hand. “All four teams left have got two more hurdles before they can claim the trophy. That’s more than enough motivation to not let your form or performance dip. It’s the biggest prize in rugby you can win.

"We know how physically intense the game was against France. But it’s in the past. It’s about this coming Saturday against England and we’ll be focused on that."

