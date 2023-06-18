Logo
England 26-0 as rain halts opening Ashes test
Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 18, 2023 Australia's Nathan Lyon reacts after bowling as England's Zak Crawley runs between the wickets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 18, 2023 England's Ben Duckett talks to Australia's Pat Cummins as they walk off the field due to a rain delay Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
18 Jun 2023 09:41PM
BIRMINGHAM, England : England were 26 for none with a 33-run lead over Australia when rain halted play just after lunch on day three of the series-opening Ashes test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Opener Zak Crawley was seven not out while Ben Duckett was on 18.

Australia were bowled out for 386 before lunch in their reply to the hosts' first innings total of 393, with Usman Khawaja scoring 141 runs - his first test century in England.

England, who have won 11 of their last 13 tests under Stokes and head coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum, are looking to regain the Ashes against world champions Australia in the five-test series.

Source: Reuters

