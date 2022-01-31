Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England add Lynagh and Radwan to squad for Six Nations opener against Scotland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England add Lynagh and Radwan to squad for Six Nations opener against Scotland

England add Lynagh and Radwan to squad for Six Nations opener against Scotland

Rugby Union - England v Canada - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - July 10, 2021 England's Adam Radwan celebrates scoring their tenth try Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/Files

31 Jan 2022 05:29AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 05:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England have added wingers Louis Lynagh and Adam Radwan to the squad as cover for their opening match against Scotland in the Six Nations championship, the Rugby Football Union (RFU)announced on Sunday.

England, who finished fifth in last year's edition, are due to travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland on Feb. 5, with coach Eddie Jones naming a 37-player squad for the match.

The team statement said that Joe Marchant will be unavailable for the start of the week after testing positive for COVID-19, while Tommy Freeman is unavailable for selection after injuring his hamstring in training.

"He (Marchant) returned a positive lateral flow test on the morning of Friday 28 January. He immediately went into isolation and did not train with the team," the statement added.

England captain Owen Farrell was ruled out of the entire Six Nations championship on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us