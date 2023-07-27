England all out for 283 in first innings v Australia

(Removes UPDATE 1 tag, no change to story)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON :Australia bowled England out for 283 in the first innings of the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Thursday.

Chris Woakes was the last man out for a run-a-ball 36, caught on the boundary by Travis Head off the bowling of Mitchell Starc who ended up with four for 82.

Harry Brook was England's top scorer with 85 off 91 balls with opener Ben Duckett the next-highest with 41.

England must win the match to avoid a first home series loss to Australia since 2001.

Australia, who lead 2-1, have already retained the Ashes after being saved by the rain at Old Trafford last week.