Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England all out for 283 in first innings v Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England all out for 283 in first innings v Australia

England all out for 283 in first innings v Australia
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 27, 2023 England's Mark Wood looks dejected as he walks after being bowled out by Australia's Todd Murphy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England all out for 283 in first innings v Australia
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 27, 2023 Australia's Travis Head celebrates with Josh Hazlewood after taking a catch to dismiss England's Chris Woakes off the bowling of Mitchell Starc Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
England all out for 283 in first innings v Australia
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 27, 2023 England's Stuart Broad appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
27 Jul 2023 11:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Removes UPDATE 1 tag, no change to story)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON :Australia bowled England out for 283 in the first innings of the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Thursday.

Chris Woakes was the last man out for a run-a-ball 36, caught on the boundary by Travis Head off the bowling of Mitchell Starc who ended up with four for 82.

Harry Brook was England's top scorer with 85 off 91 balls with opener Ben Duckett the next-highest with 41.

England must win the match to avoid a first home series loss to Australia since 2001.

Australia, who lead 2-1, have already retained the Ashes after being saved by the rain at Old Trafford last week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.