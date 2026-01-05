England all out for 384 after Root ton in fifth Ashes test

SYDNEY, ‌Jan 5 : England were dismissed for 384 in their first innings to bring up tea on the second day of the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

* Joe Root hit his second century of the series and had made 160 when he was finally caught and bowled ‌by Michael Neser (4-60).

* It was Root's 41st test ‌hundred but only second in Australia after his century in the second test in Brisbane.

* England resumed on 211-3 at a sun-bathed SCG with no sign of the stormy weather that washed out the final session on day one.

* Harry Brook took a late stab at ‍a Scott Boland delivery to depart early for 84.

* Ben Stokes followed soon afterwards, caught behind without scoring, when a DRS review revealed the slightest of touches on the England skipper's bat from a Mitchell Starc ​delivery.

* Jamie Smith, who was ‌called back to the crease for a no ball after lamely chipping the ball to a fielder on 22, holed ​out for 46 off Marnus Labuschagne's occasional bowling just before lunch.

* Will ⁠Jacks did not look entirely comfortable ‌against the second new ball but put on 52 for ​the seventh wicket with Root before edging Neser to the gully for 27.

* Brydon Carse faced six balls and managed ‍one run before he edged a Cameron Green delivery behind, and Neser ⁠quickly removed Root and Josh Tongue to end the innings.

* Australia lead the ​series 3-1 and have ‌already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.