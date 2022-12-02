Logo
England amass 657 all out in Rawalpindi test v Pakistan
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 2, 2022 England's Harry Brook celebrates reaching 150 REUTERS/Tanveer Shahzad
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 2, 2022 England's Harry Brook plays a shot REUTERS/Tanveer Shahzad
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 1, 2022 England's Harry Brook runs after playing a shot REUTERS/Waseem Khan
02 Dec 2022 03:19PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 03:19PM)
A dominant England racked up a mammoth first innings total of 657 all out on day two of the opening test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Electing to bat on a flat track, England toyed with Pakistan's inexperienced bowling attack with four of their top five batsmen smashing rapid hundreds.

Resuming on 506-4 after thoroughly dominating the opening day of the contest, England batters continued to score at a breakneck pace even though Naseem Shah (3-140) made early inroads for Pakistan.

Visiting skipper Ben Stokes fell after an 18-ball 41 and Liam Livingstone managed nine in his debut test but overnight batsman Harry Brook (153) was simply unstoppable.

Brook, who smashed six fours in a Saud Shakeel over on Thursday, milked 27 runs from a Zahid Mahmood over.

Naseem finally ended Brook's 116-ball blitz which contained five sixes and 19 fours.

Leg spinner Zahid bled 235 runs - most by any test debutant - in 33 overs for his four wickets.

England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, are also scheduled to play in Multan and Karachi.

Source: Reuters

