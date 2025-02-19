England announce four November opponents

LONDON : England will play Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina in their November 2025 International Series at Twickenham, the RFU said on Tuesday.

England had a wretched series last year, losing to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, with their only success coming against Japan.

The Wallabies' exhilarating 42-37 victory was their first win at Twickenham since the 2015 World Cup and they will be the first visitors on November 1.

Next up will be Fiji, who claimed their first win over England during a World Cup warm-up game at Twickenham in 2023.

The All Blacks won 24-22 there last November when George Ford's late penalty hit a post, after two close games in New Zealand in the summer were both won by the hosts.

The final game of the series will be against Argentina on Sunday November 23. The Pumas won 30-29 on their last visit in 2022, their only victory in the teams' last 13 meetings.