England are far from the team that were once in France's shadow, says Bronze

ZURICH :It was nearly a decade ago that Lucy Bronze played a lead role in England's first victory over France in 43 years, with her pinpoint through ball to Jodie Taylor for the goal that fired them into the 2017 Women's European Championship quarter-final.

England begin the defence of their Euro 2022 title against their familiar foes on Saturday in Zurich, and if they once feared the French, their steady improvement in the years since has turned that into a healthy - and mutual - respect.

"Now we just look at France as another team to beat, analyse as we would any other team, whether we played them two weeks ago or two years ago," Bronze said on Thursday at England's base camp in Zurich. "It's another team that if we play our best, we can win.

"It's a game that we're excited for," she added. "Both teams are full of exciting attacking talent, and it's the game I think everyone's going to be watching, it surely has to be the most exciting group game, England-France.

"I don't know that France necessarily fear England. I think they just have a lot of respect ... and likewise."

Bronze is her team's oldest player at 33, and is playing in her seventh major tournament, while England have seven players with no major tournament experience at all.

The veteran defender was excited about the youngsters, including bulldozer forward Michelle Agyemang, who scored 41 seconds into her England debut in April.

"She just runs into people and bodies them. She's so strong," Bronze said of the 19-year-old. "She's so sweet and unassuming as a person, but on the pitch, she'd probably be one of my favourite ones to play against, because I can just run into her dead hard, and she likes to give it back.

"She's been told that she needs to go a little bit easier. I said, 'no I prefer that'. I want her to give everything, it makes it hard for us. I don't think she's surprised any of us. She settled in like she's been here for years."

France are also a team in transition, although Bronze said she was shocked when coach Laurent Bonadei dropped captain Wendie Renard, the team's heart and soul for more than a decade and who played with Bronze at Olympique Lyonnais.

"I would rather she was here. I think it would have been good for the game, good for the France team. I would have loved her to be on the pitch on Saturday," Bronze said.

In their last five encounters, France have won three and England two, including a 2-1 victory in their most recent clash a year ago.

Asked if she felt like things were coming together for England in training, Bronze said that "click" moment does not usually come until the whistle blows for their opening game.

"And I think we've got a good team as well, where, even if it's not clicking in the first five minutes, we've got the brains to figure out," she added.