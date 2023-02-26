Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England battle to 20-10 victory over Wales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England battle to 20-10 victory over Wales

England battle to 20-10 victory over Wales

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 25, 2023 England's Ollie Lawrence celebrates scoring their third try REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

26 Feb 2023 02:49AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2023 03:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CARDIFF: Tries by Anthony Watson, Kyle Sinckler and Ollie Lawrence propelled England to a nervy 20-10 victory over Wales in a scruffy Six Nations encounter on Saturday (Feb 25) that showed how much both teams have to do to become competitive in the championship.

England started strongly with an Owen Farrell penalty and a well-crafted try for Watson, making his first start for two years, but Wales briefly led after an intercept try by Louis Rees-Zammit at the start of the second half.

England regained the lead when Sinckler burrowed over and though they were on top for most of the second half, they made the game safe only 10 minutes from the end with another well-crafted try finished off by Lawrence.

It was England's second successive win following the home victory over Italy but made it three defeats out of three for Wales, who rarely looked dangerous, to complete a wretched week where the fixture was in doubt after the players threatened to strike in their row with the Welsh union.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.