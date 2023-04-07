Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy

England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy
Soccer Football - Women's Finalissima - England v Brazil - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 6, 2023 England's Leah Williamson and Mary Earps celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's Finalissima Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy
Soccer Football - Women's Finalissima - England v Brazil - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 6, 2023 England's Rachel Daly and England's Alex Greenwood celebrates after winning the Women's Finalissima REUTERS/Molly Darlington
England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy
Soccer Football - Women's Finalissima - England v Brazil - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 6, 2023 Brazil's Ary Borges with her medal looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy
Soccer Football - Women's Finalissima - England v Brazil - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 6, 2023 England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the winning penalty during the penalty shootout with Mary Earps Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy
Soccer Football - Women's Finalissima - England v Brazil - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 6, 2023 England players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
07 Apr 2023 05:29AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2023 05:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: England beat Brazil in a penalty shootout in a thrilling inaugural Women's Finalissima on Thursday, the second straight international trophy hoisted by the Lionesses at a jam-packed Wembley Stadium.

Tied 1-1 at fulltime, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 in the shootout to improve their unbeaten streak to 30 games.

Thursday's game, which drew 83,132 fans and sold out in early October, featured the European and South American champions and was a key part of preparations for the Women's World Cup in July and August.

Ella Toone netted her 16th goal for England in the 23rd minute when Lucy Bronze cut the ball back for her team mate to slot in from the edge of the six-yard box.

Andressa Alves sent the game to a shootout when she equalised in the 93rd minute, pouncing on a loose ball that keeper Mary Earps had trouble controlling.

The night saw a return to the venue where the Lionesses edged Germany to win the 2022 European Championship in front of 87,192 fans, a record for a women's game in Europe.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.