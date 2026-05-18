England beat France to win eighth successive women's Six Nations title

BORDEAUX, France, May 17 : All-conquering England recovered from a shaky start to beat France 43-28 in their Grand Slam decider on Sunday to secure a remarkable eighth successive Women’s Six Nations title and further underline their total dominance of the sport.

France started strongly and led 7-0 after 20 minutes but England seized control with four tries to lead 26-7 at halftime.

France reduced the lead to eight points with 20 minutes remaining but the world champions and their powerful bench showed all their big-match experience to regain control and eventually run out comfortable winners.

England topped the standings with five bonus-point wins while France finished second for the seventh year in a row.

The victory also stretched England’s world record winning run to 38 matches and is their 39th win in a row in the Six Nations where they last lost a match in 2018. They have won 99 of 103 games in the last 10 years.

However, this Grand Slam was all the more impressive as it came on the back of a hugely disrupted campaign. Following a spate of pregnancies and injuries, they have used 32 players in the championship and only six starters on Sunday started last September’s World Cup final.

"That was a great performance, that was tough and it took a lot at the start,” said coach John Mitchell. "It was great to win a World Cup at home but what we have navigated through this tournament... these girls are so brave, unbelievably driven and hold their values right until the end."

Captain Meg Jones added: "It's been a mad couple of weeks. We've adapted so well as a team. We've faced so much adversity. The group is so resilient. We asked for a good defensive set because everyone was doubting it. We fronted up and showed what England is about. I'm super proud of the girls - a special, special group."

FRANCE ON TOP IN EARLY STAGES

England came into Sunday's game knowing that France would give them a stiff test, especially after they edged them by a point in the same fixture at Twickenham a year ago.

And, roared on by a French record crowd for the competition of 35,000, France were on top in the early stages and went ahead with a length-of-the-field try by Pauline Bourdon Sansus.

However, they made too many errors to take further advantage of their pressure and England came roaring back in the second quarter.

Prop Sarah Bern got things moving with a pick-and-go try before Ellie Kildunne ran clear for the second. A smart finish by Jess Breach was followed by a simple second for an unmarked Kildunne as France’s defence was stretched to breaking point and the stunned crowd were left wondering how the home team trailed 26-7 at halftime.

After England added a penalty, France were on top early in the second half as a try for Anais Grando and a second for Bourdon Sansus closed the gap to eight points with 20 minutes to go.

However, England then put together a sparkling move that sent Breach in for her second and France’s faint hopes of a comeback disappeared when replacement scrumhalf Alexandra Chambon was sin-binned for a high tackle.

Amy Cokayne bundled over for a sixth try – with the superb Zoe Harrison converting five of them - before a late home consolation for Rose Bernadou.

England top the standings on 28 points with five bonus-point wins and a three-point Grand Slam addition, while France have 21.

Earlier on Sunday Ireland thrashed Scotland 54-5, also in front of a record crowd in Dublin, to finish third on 15 points. Italy beat Wales 43-24 in Cardiff to take fourth on 12. Scotland ended with five points and Wales three after losing all five matches.