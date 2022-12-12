England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in Multan to clinch series

MULTAN, Pakistan :England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in the second test in Multan on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 355 for victory, Pakistan were all out for 328 in the second session on day four of the contest.

Saud Shakeel topscored for Pakistan with a valiant 94, while Imam-ul-Haq made 60.

Mark Wood was pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-65 as England registered their first series win in Pakistan since since 2000-01.

England will conclude their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005 with the third and final match beginning in Karachi on Saturday.