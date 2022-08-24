England to begin Women's Six Nations title defence against Scotland

England will kick off their bid for a fifth straight Women's Six Nations title by hosting Scotland on March 25 after organisers on Wednesday announced the fixtures for next year's competition.

The tournament will take place in a six-week window in late March-April, with a rest week in between.

Wales host Ireland on the opening day, before champions England play Scotland. France take on Italy on Sunday March 26.

Similar to this year's tournament, the 2023 edition will end with a 'Super Saturday' on April 29 with England v France, Italy v Wales and Scotland v Ireland taking place on the same day.

The final day will feature a repeat of 2022's Grand Slam decider in April, in which England claimed their fourth successive title with a hard-fought 24-12 victory over France.

The Six Nations added that all matches will be broadcast in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Italy.

"The 2022 Women's Six Nations was a landmark moment for the Championship and for women's rugby as a whole," Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said. "We look forward to building on this year's successes..."