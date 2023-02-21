Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England book double-header with Australia for Alzheimer's charity
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England book double-header with Australia for Alzheimer's charity

21 Feb 2023 04:28AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 04:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : England's men's and women's teams will take on Australia in a unique international friendly double this year, raising funds and awareness for British dementia charity Alzheimer's Society.

The European champion Lionesses will host Australia's Matildas in Brentford on April 11, while the men's team will play the Socceroos at Wembley on Oct.13.

"I imagine there will be a strong Aussie contingent in London for both games. We all know the sporting rivalry between our two countries, and that alone will add an extra edge," England's men coach Gareth Southgate said.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Women's World Cup in July and August.

"...Australia will give everything to impress because they are going into a home tournament with big expectation. They will want to show they are in good shape for the finals,” England women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman said.

The English FA announced a two-year charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society in August 2021.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.