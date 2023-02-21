England book double-header with Australia for Alzheimer's charity

LONDON : England's men's and women's teams will take on Australia in a unique international friendly double this year, raising funds and awareness for British dementia charity Alzheimer's Society.

The European champion Lionesses will host Australia's Matildas in Brentford on April 11, while the men's team will play the Socceroos at Wembley on Oct.13.

"I imagine there will be a strong Aussie contingent in London for both games. We all know the sporting rivalry between our two countries, and that alone will add an extra edge," England's men coach Gareth Southgate said.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Women's World Cup in July and August.

"...Australia will give everything to impress because they are going into a home tournament with big expectation. They will want to show they are in good shape for the finals,” England women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman said.

The English FA announced a two-year charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society in August 2021.