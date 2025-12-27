Logo
England bowler Atkinson comes off injured in Melbourne test
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fourth Test - MCG, Melbourne, Australia - December 26, 2025 England's Gus Atkinson in action REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

27 Dec 2025 08:29AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2025 08:34AM)
MELBOURNE, ‌Dec 27 : England fast bowler Gus Atkinson left the field with an apparent hamstring injury early on day two of the fourth ‌Ashes test against Australia ‌in Melbourne on Saturday.

Atkinson clutched his upper left leg after bowling the final ball of his fifth over and exited ‍the field soon after in a major blow for England's hopes of a first test win ​in Australia ‌in 15 years.

Australia were 35 for one in their ​second innings, having extended their lead ⁠to 77 runs, ‌when Atkinson came off, ​the seamer having had nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind ‍for six in his previous over.

Australia ⁠lead the five-test series 3-0.

(Reporting ​by Ian ‌Ransom in Melbourne; ‍Editing ​by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters
