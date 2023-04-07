Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England bowler Topley suffers shoulder injury ahead of World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England bowler Topley suffers shoulder injury ahead of World Cup

England bowler Topley suffers shoulder injury ahead of World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England v South Africa - ODI series - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 24, 2022 England's Reece Topley reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

07 Apr 2023 10:46AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2023 10:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England bowler Reece Topley has suffered an injury setback ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup after being ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a dislocated shoulder.

Topley suffered the injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday when he dived while fielding.

The 29-year-old, who missed last year's Twenty20 World Cup after suffering ankle ligament damage, has returned to England for treatment.

"We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time," Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar said on Thursday.

The shoulder injury is the latest in a series of fitness issues that have marred Topley's career, with the seamer previously suffering four back stress fractures in five years.

Topley has picked up 33 wickets in 22 ODIs for England since making his debut in 2015.

England are defending champions at this year's World Cup, which will be played in India in October and November.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.