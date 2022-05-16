Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England bowling woes deepen as Mahmood sidelined for season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England bowling woes deepen as Mahmood sidelined for season

England bowling woes deepen as Mahmood sidelined for season

England's Saqib Mahmood. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)

16 May 2022 11:22PM (Updated: 17 May 2022 12:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England's fast bowling contingent was dealt another blow with seamer Saqib Mahmood out for the season with a stress fracture in his back, the cricket board (ECB) said on Monday.

Lancashire bowler Mahmood last played for his county in April and complained of back pain, with scans revealing a fracture.

England return to action next month when world test champions New Zealand begin a three-match tour at Lord's on June 2 but fellow fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are also sidelined as they continue to recover from elbow surgeries.

"No timeframe has been set for his (Mahmood's) return. His ongoing rehabilitation will be co-managed between Lancashire and England medical teams," the ECB said in a statement on Monday.

The 25-year-old quick, capable of bowling at 90 miles per hour and generating reverse swing with the old ball, made his England test debut earlier this year in the Caribbean.

Without the experienced James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who were dropped for the tour, Mahmood's debut was the one bright spot in the bowling attack as England lost the three-test series.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us