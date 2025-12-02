England bring in Jacks for Wood for second Ashes test

SYDNEY, Dec 2 : Spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks will replace paceman Mark Wood in an otherwise unchanged England side for the second Ashes test against Australia in Brisbane later this week, the team said on Tuesday.

Wood experienced soreness in his left knee after the series opener in Perth, which Australia won by eight wickets inside two days to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Even if he failed to take a wicket, the 35-year-old's pace was a big plus for England in the first innings in Perth but his enduring health was always in question given he missed the entire home summer because of a problem with the same knee.

The inclusion of Jacks for his first test since he won his second cap in Pakistan in 2022 marks a move away from the four-pronged pace attack England put out in Perth, despite the Gabba also being renowned for its fast, bouncy surface.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Although Jacks took 6-161 on his test debut in Pakistan three years ago, he is better known for his prowess with the bat and will be expected to stiffen the bottom end of England's batting order.

Zak Crawley has retained his spot at the top of the England batting order despite picking up a pair in Perth, a decision consistent with the view of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes that the tourists should stick to their guns.

The second test, a day-nighter, begins in Brisbane on Thursday.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer